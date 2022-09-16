Do Revenge soundtrack: all the songs in the Netflix film
Olivia Rodrigo, Caroline Polachek and Billie Eilish are among the artists to feature in the soundtrack.
New Netflix black comedy Do Revenge has just landed on the streamer – with Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes starring as two teens who join forces when they both find themselves victims of bullying.
As well as boasting an intriguing premise that riffs on Alfred Hitchcock's Strangers on a Train and an all-star cast that also includes Sarah Michelle Gellar and Sophie Turner, the film features a killer soundtrack.
Hits from Olivia Rodrigo, Caroline Polachek and Billie Eilish are among those to be heard throughout the runtime – read on for the full tracklist.
Do Revenge soundtrack
For The Girls performed by Hayley Kiyoko
Do You Know (What It Takes) performed by Robyn
Cybah performed by Syd
Brutal performed by Olivia Rodrigo
The Impression That I Get performed by The Mighty Mighty Bosstones
How’s It Going to Be performed by Third Eye Blind
I Eat Boys performed by Chloe Moriondo
Milionària performed by Rosalía
Celebrity Skin performed by Hole
Deceptacon performed by Le Tigre
Blondes performed by Blu DeTiger
Dumb Dumb performed by Mazie
So Hot You’re Hurting my Feelings performed by Caroline Polachek
Easy Going performed by Kacy Hill
Move performed by TOBi
How Bizarre (orchestral version) performed by The Symphonic Pops
Kids in America performed by Maude Latour
Pretend performed by Juliana Madrid
Bitter Bitch performed by Helen
Silk Chiffon (feat Phoebe Bridgers) performed by MUNA
Flagpole Sitta performed by Harvey Danger
She’s All I Wanna Be performed by Tate McRae
Shame Reactions performed by Pom Pom Squad
Happier Than Ever performed by Billie Eilish
Dead To Me (Simonyouth remix) performed by Chloe Adams
Praise You performed by Fatboy Slim
Bitch performed by Meredith Brooks
Dreams performed by The Cranberries
