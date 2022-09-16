As well as boasting an intriguing premise that riffs on Alfred Hitchcock's Strangers on a Train and an all-star cast that also includes Sarah Michelle Gellar and Sophie Turner, the film features a killer soundtrack.

New Netflix black comedy Do Revenge has just landed on the streamer – with Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes starring as two teens who join forces when they both find themselves victims of bullying.

Hits from Olivia Rodrigo, Caroline Polachek and Billie Eilish are among those to be heard throughout the runtime – read on for the full tracklist.

Do Revenge soundtrack

For The Girls performed by Hayley Kiyoko

Do You Know (What It Takes) performed by Robyn

Cybah performed by Syd

Brutal performed by Olivia Rodrigo

The Impression That I Get performed by The Mighty Mighty Bosstones

How’s It Going to Be performed by Third Eye Blind

I Eat Boys performed by Chloe Moriondo

Milionària performed by Rosalía

Celebrity Skin performed by Hole

Deceptacon performed by Le Tigre

Blondes performed by Blu DeTiger

Dumb Dumb performed by Mazie

So Hot You’re Hurting my Feelings performed by Caroline Polachek

Easy Going performed by Kacy Hill

Move performed by TOBi

How Bizarre (orchestral version) performed by The Symphonic Pops

Kids in America performed by Maude Latour

Pretend performed by Juliana Madrid

Bitter Bitch performed by Helen

Silk Chiffon (feat Phoebe Bridgers) performed by MUNA

Flagpole Sitta performed by Harvey Danger

She’s All I Wanna Be performed by Tate McRae

Shame Reactions performed by Pom Pom Squad

Happier Than Ever performed by Billie Eilish

Dead To Me (Simonyouth remix) performed by Chloe Adams

Praise You performed by Fatboy Slim

Bitch performed by Meredith Brooks

Dreams performed by The Cranberries

