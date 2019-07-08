The new trailer for Disney’s live-action Mulan remake is here and we should warn you now: there’s no Mushu. In fact, there’s no songs or sassy green crickets either.

But while all those ingredients from the 1998 animated film are missing, the upcoming movie ­– to be released in 2020 – contains plenty of kickass moments courtesy of the titular heroine. From slow-motion flips to spinning swordplay, gravity-defying bamboo parkour and insane archery skills, Chinese American actor Liu Yifei shows exactly why she’s the toughest man (well, woman masquerading as a man) in the Imperial Army.