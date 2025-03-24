Directed by The Amazing Spider-Man's Marc Webb, the film arrives more than a year after its originally slated date, after a somewhat disrupted production process that was hampered by everything from the pandemic and the SAG-AFTRA strikes to reshoots and a fire breaking out on set.

Of course, the original Snow White holds a special place in film history as the first ever animated feature produced in the US (by Disney or otherwise), and so the pressure was on for the film to honour that legacy while also bringing some new ideas to the table.

That combination of new and old is perhaps most keenly felt in the soundtrack, which includes both some iconic hits from the original such as Heigh-Ho and Whistle While You Work alongside brand new ditties composed by The Greatest Showman songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Interested in seeing how this new film measures up to both the original and Disney's other live-action reimaginings? Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Snow White.

How to watch Snow White – is it streaming?

For the time being, the only way to watch the film is in cinemas.

Snow White was released globally on Friday 21st March and so is still very early in its exclusive theatrical run, so we can't expect it to arrive on streaming any time in the immediate future – although, as with all major Disney releases, it will eventually be available to watch from the comfort of your own home.

The good news is that there are no shortage of showings for the film, with it playing in just about every major cinema up and down the country – so there should be plenty options to choose from.

As for when it might be available to rent and own on digital download via the usual Premium Video On Demand services such as Prime Video, Google Play and Sky Store, Disney tends to wait at least 45 days before making their splashy new releases available.

With that in mind, we can expect the film to drop in early May – or late April at the very earliest – but we'll keep this page updated as and when we get news of an official date.

When will Snow White arrive on Disney Plus?

Rachel Zegler as Snow White. Disney

Although we can be sure that the film will eventually make it's way to Disney Plus, there's still a fair while to wait before we can expect that to happen.

There normally tends to be a gap of around three months between theatrical debut and Disney Plus launch – for reference, the recent Mufasa: The Lion King lands on the streamer on Wednesday 26th March, following its cinema release on 21st December.

We'd imagine a similar approach would be taken again here, and as such we can probably expect Snow White to arrive on Disney Plus in late June 2025, but we'll of course keep you updated when more exact details come to light.

In the meantime, the streamer has released a four-minute "special look" behind the scenes of the film, including input from star Rachel Zegler and songwriters Justin Paul and Benj Pasek, as well a glimpse of new song Waiting on a Wish.

And, of course, the timeless 1937 original is also available to view – so there's plenty of ways to get your Snow White fix on the platform.

Snow White trailer

If you've not made your mind up whether to watch the film at the cinema or simply wait for its streaming release – then perhaps the below trailer will help you decide one way or another!

Snow White released in UK cinemas on 21st March 2025.

