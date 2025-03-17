But the new film also includes a number of brand new tracks, composed by songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul – a prolific pair whose previous credits include The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen.

One of those new songs, Waiting on a Wish, has already been released ahead of the film's debut, and there are several other brand new tracks which audiences will be able to enjoy once the movie is released.

"There are many songs we wanted to keep: the classic Whistle While You Work and the brilliant Heigh-Ho, beloved songs that generations and generations have embraced," producer Marc Platt said of the new film.

And of the new additions, he added: "Benj and Justin came up with the idea of Waiting on a Wish, which allowed them to write a song around a wishing well, which is an iconic image of the animated Snow White. But they were able to turn it into a modern pop song, or what they described as 'contemporary kingdom'."

"It was delicious to get to write Waiting on a Wish," added Paul. "There was so much joy, but also the challenge as songwriters to create something that lived alongside the great songs that existed from the animated film, like Heigh Ho and Whistle While You Work… these classic songs that we grew up knowing and loving."

For a full list of the songs that appear in the new film, read on for the Snow White soundtrack.

Snow White 2025 live-action soundtrack

Good Things Grow performed by Hadley Fraser, Krystina Alabado, Dean Boodaghians-Nolan, Jonathan Bourne, Felipe Bejarano, Emilia Faucher & Disney’s Snow White Ensemble

performed by Hadley Fraser, Krystina Alabado, Dean Boodaghians-Nolan, Jonathan Bourne, Felipe Bejarano, Emilia Faucher & Disney’s Snow White Ensemble Good Things Grow (Villagers' Reprise) performed by Vivienne Rowe & Rachel Zegler

performed by Vivienne Rowe & Rachel Zegler Waiting on a Wish performed by Rachel Zegler

performed by Rachel Zegler Heigh-Ho performed by Jeremy Swift, George Salazar, Jason Kravits, Tituss Burgess, Martin Klebba & Andy Grotelueschen

performed by Jeremy Swift, George Salazar, Jason Kravits, Tituss Burgess, Martin Klebba & Andy Grotelueschen All Is Fair performed by Gal Gadot & Disney’s Snow White Ensemble

performed by Gal Gadot & Disney’s Snow White Ensemble Whistle While You Work performed by Rachel Zegler, Jason Kravits, George Salazar, Jeff Morrow, Andy Grotelueschen, Tituss Burgess, Martin Klebba & Jeremy Swift

Princess Problems performed by Andrew Burnap & Rachel Zegler

performed by Andrew Burnap & Rachel Zegler The Silly Song performed by Jason Kravits, Fletcher Sheridan, Jeremy Swift, Andy Grotelueschen, Dujonna Gift, Jimmy Johnston, George Salazar & Disney’s Snow White – Ensemble

performed by Jason Kravits, Fletcher Sheridan, Jeremy Swift, Andy Grotelueschen, Dujonna Gift, Jimmy Johnston, George Salazar & Disney’s Snow White – Ensemble A Hand Meets a Hand performed by Rachel Zegler & Andrew Burnap

performed by Rachel Zegler & Andrew Burnap All Is Fair (Reprise) performed by Gal Gadot

performed by Gal Gadot Waiting on a Wish (Reprise) performed by Rachel Zegler

performed by Rachel Zegler Snow White Returns performed by Rachel Zegler & Disney’s Snow White Ensemble

performed by Rachel Zegler & Disney’s Snow White Ensemble Good Things Grow (Finale) performed by Rachel Zegler, Andrew Burnap & Disney’s Snow White Ensemble

