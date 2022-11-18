In addition to other cast members such as Idina Menzel, Patrick Dempsey, and James Marsden, songwriting duo Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz are also back with seven brand new songs for Disenchanted , including showcases for both Adams and Menzel.

Amy Adams is reprising her role as Giselle in a long-awaited sequel to Enchanted on Disney Plus – and she's not the only key person from the first film to return.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at a virtual press conference ahead of the film's debut, Menken spoke about the writing process he and Schwartz went through in crafting the new songs.

"Rather than writing for any individual actors, Stephen and I – in the case of this musical – write for the characters and the storyline and then take it from there," he said. "It just so happens that the actors are perfect for this."

He added: "We're pulling threads going all the way back, you know, to Snow White and the threads from the early '50s for Cinderella. With the love ballads, Stephen gave me an assignment... which was to do a sendup of Defying Gravity [from Wicked]. Or, let's put it, an homage to Defying Gravity. So, we do have, you know, eclectic tropes. I always try to use very specific references. And all of them come from the same pool that your early Disney comes from."

You can find the full soundtrack for the new film below.

Disenchanted soundtrack

(L-R): James Marsden as Prince Edward and Idina Menzel as Nancy Tremaine in Disney's live-action DISENCHANTED Disney

Even More Enchanted performed by Amy Adams

Hard Time for Heroes performed by Patrick Dempsey

The Magic of Andalasia performed by James Marsden and Idina Menzel

Love Power performed by Idina Menzel and Gabriella Baldacchino

A Fairytale Life performed by Amy Adams

Something Different This Year performed by Gabriella Baldacchino and Kolton Stewart

Badder performed by Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph

