The 2007 musical, which was a critical and commercial hit for Disney, followed the story of Princess Giselle (Amy Adams) from the animated kingdom of Andalasia, who is sent to New York, where she falls in love and pursues her dream of living happily ever after.

At long, long last, Disenchanted, aka Enchanted 2, has an official release date, with the movie set to drop on Disney Plus later in 2022.

The sequel to Enchanted has been in the works since 2010, with Anna Fletcher originally set to direct and a 2011 release date on the horizon.

After that timeframe came and went, the sequel to the live-action film was finally announced in 2020 at Disney Investor Day as an exclusive Disney Plus movie.

And, judging by Disney's recent first look photo, it looks like the movie could prove to be very much worth the wait.

The photo (below) gave fans a look at Adams back as Giselle, alongside newcomer to the franchise Maya Rudolph, who is playing a villainous character called Malvina Monroe.

It looks like Monroe will be the antagonist of the film, much in the same way that Susan Sarandon was in the original.

Behind the scenes, Adam Shankman (Hairspray) is helming the movie, while Enchanted duo Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz are back with new songs for the sequel.

Read on for everything you need to know about the upcoming movie Disenchanted.

Disenchanted release date: When is it coming to Disney Plus?

Disenchanted will land on Disney Plus this Thanksgiving, on 24th November 2022. We can't wait!

The sequel kicked off filming back in May 2021 in Ireland.

In August 2021, Shankman confirmed in an Instagram post that filming had been completed.

He shared a photo of himself and star Adams, pictured from behind, holding hands and gazing over a field, alongside the caption: “That’s a wrap”.

Who's in the cast of Disenchanted alongside Amy Adams?

Amy Adams Getty

As detailed above, original star Amy Adams will return as Giselle, which won't come as a huge surprise to Enchanted fans.

Speaking about the movie on The Graham Norton Show back in 2016, Adams said: "They've got a director and they are developing a script. I'm hoping I am in it. I'm not going to let anyone else play Giselle!"

And Adams isn't the only original star returning. She’ll be joined by Patrick Dempsey as Robert, James Marsden as Prince Edward and Idina Menzel as Nancy.

Meanwhile, Maya Rudolph will play Giselle’s new enemy Malvina, while Kolton Stewart will portray Malvina’s son.

Talking about her villainous role, Rudolph told Variety back in May 2021: "If this had been 15 years ago and someone asked if I wanted to be the bad guy, I might've been like, 'Geez, I don't know'."

She continued: "But I've come to learn in my many years that the most fun thing to get to do is when you get to play The Most."

In addition, Gabriella Baldacchino will be playing Robert’s now-grown-up daughter Morgan, while Yvette Nicole Brown will star as Rosalyn, Jayma Mays as Ruby and Oscar Nunez as Edgar.

Disenchanted plot

Enchanted ended with Giselle marrying Robert and living her dream of living happily ever after. Well, or so we thought.

The sequel picks up 15 years after the ending with a big twist (unless you guessed it from the title) – with Giselle living, erm, not-so-happily ever after.

The official synopsis reads: "Fifteen years after the events of the first film, Giselle moves with Robert and Morgan to the suburb of Monroeville, where she's faced with juggling the challenges that come with a new home and discovering what happily ever after truly means to her and her new family."

What's more, Adams previously promised that the sequel will feature “a lot more singing and a lot more dancing”.

"The last time I really danced as much as I'm required to dance in this, I was in my 20s, and now I'm not in my 20s," she said on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in September 2021.

"It feels different in your 40s. In my heart, I look like I'm in my 20s when I'm dancing, and then I would watch playback and be like, 'Whoa, that's not the same.'"

Is there a trailer for Disenchanted?

We might have the official release date and first look photos, but sadly there isn't a trailer for Disenchanted yet.

But watch this space!

Disenchanted premieres on Disney Plus on 24th November. Enchanted is available to watch now. Visit our Movies hub for the latest news and features, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.