In the first film, Giselle wound up marrying New York lawyer Robert. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the follow-up – cunningly titled Disenchanted – is set ten years on, with Giselle becoming disillusioned about her happily ever after, and triggering events that cause chaos both in the 'real' world and her animated kingdom of Andalasia.

The news is a long time coming, as Disney has reportedly been developing a sequel since 2010.

Advertisement

Hairspray director Adam Shankman is apparently in talks to direct, and filming is expected to start next summer.