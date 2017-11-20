The duo were removed from the project in June, with a spokesperson for Disney citing creative differences, and were later replaced by director Ron Howard.

“Sometimes people break up, and it’s really sad, and it’s really disappointing, but it happens and we learned a lot from our collaborators and we’re better filmmakers for it,”added Lord. “We’re really proud of the work we did on the movie and we wish everybody the best.”

Miller and Lord had won Disney over with their work on the wildly successful Lego Movie in 2014 and Miller added that they are currently working on the follow-up: "after we took a much-needed vacation, we got back into it and now we’re writing and producing a sequel to The Lego Movie and producing a Miles Morales animated Spider-Man.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story is expected to arrive in UK cinemas in May 2018