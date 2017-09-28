The film, which was initially teased under the title Die Hard: Year One by Wiseman, will be a prequel of sorts, weaving between John McClane's past as a beat cop in 1970s New York and his present as a bald, machine gun-toting action hero, as played by Bruce Willis.

Wiseman will seek to improve upon 2013's A Good Day To Die Hard (helmed by John Moore), which was widely panned by critics.

“The right casting for this role is crucial,” said Wiseman. “Those bare feet have some very big shoes to fill.”

Who could possibly have what it takes to walk in Willis' blood-splattered shoes? Only time will tell.