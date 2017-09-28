Die Hard is looking for a young John McClane to star alongside Bruce Willis
The sixth Die Hard instalment will feature a double narrative of McClane's past and present
Bruce Willis is returning to the Die Hard franchise, but it looks as if he may have his workload halved (though, probably not his paycheck).
Director Len Wiseman – co-creator of the Underworld franchise and director of Die Hard 4.0 – told Deadline that production is underway for the sixth instalment of the series, and that they are currently on the hunt for an actor to play a younger version of John McClane.
The film, which was initially teased under the title Die Hard: Year One by Wiseman, will be a prequel of sorts, weaving between John McClane's past as a beat cop in 1970s New York and his present as a bald, machine gun-toting action hero, as played by Bruce Willis.
Wiseman will seek to improve upon 2013's A Good Day To Die Hard (helmed by John Moore), which was widely panned by critics.
“The right casting for this role is crucial,” said Wiseman. “Those bare feet have some very big shoes to fill.”
Who could possibly have what it takes to walk in Willis' blood-splattered shoes? Only time will tell.