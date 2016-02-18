This short but totally sweet fan theory from redditor yootoob suggests they've uncovered the truth behind Snoke's origins.

"I have worked out who Snoke really is. Betrayed and left for dead, classic villain backstory..."

The resemblance is uncanny

Yep, according to yootoob, Snoke is the Youngling glimpsed in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith in the scene where evil Anakin enters a Jedi temple and gets medieval on everyone there, even the most junior Padawans.

We don't quite buy the theory that a massacre by the Sith would automatically turn any surviving Padawan to the Dark Side – surely it would be more likely to make him hate them – and as Obi-Wan told us at the time, "Not even the Younglings survived".

But what if, instead, Anakin/Vader deliberately let one of the Younglings live, taking him under his wing/cloak and moulding him in his own image, teaching him to hate the Jedi and love the Dark Side (it's not like he'd be the first secret apprentice in Star Wars).

That would explain why no survivor was ever found, and the child in question might well turn into someone like Snoke – ie, a twisted, powerful worshipper of the Dark Side with some serious daddy issues and perhaps a longing to raise and mould a young Force user of his own.

Who better, in fact, than Kylo Ren, grandson of Snoke's own foster father Darth Vader?!

Which of course means that, around the end of Episode VIII, Kylo will realise the error of his ways, turn on Snoke and chuck him into a pit. And the circle will be complete.