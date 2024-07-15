Carell isn't the only voice actor reprising his role, with Kristen Wiig returning as Lucy Wilde, Miranda Cosgrove as Margo, and Dana Gaier as Edith, whilst there are also several new voices and characters – including Will Ferrell’s villain Maxime Le Mal, Sofía Vergara’s Valentina and Joey King’s Poppy Prescott.



Wondering which songs feature in the new film? Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack of Despicable Me 4.

Who composed the soundtrack for Despicable Me 4?

The film’s score has been composed by Heitor Pereira, who has created the music for every film in the Despicable Me franchise so far.

Pereira’s other credits include The Smurfs and 2006’s Curious George, as well as Beverly Hills Chihuahua and Please Stand By.

Which other songs feature in Despicable Me 4?

Alongside Pereira's score, Despicable Me 4 also features a host of pop songs, ranging from Elton John and Dua Lipa’s Cold Heart remix and Double Life by Pharrell Williams.

The full list of songs in the film is as follows:

None Of Your Business by Teezo Touchdown

Lil Mega Minion by Lil Yachty

Double Life by Pharrell Williams

Despicable Me by Pharrell Williams

Word Up by Cameo

Unbelievable by EMF

Hot For Teacher by Van Halen

Freedom by Pitbull

Boombayah by BLACKPINK

I’m Too Sexy by Right Said Fred

Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) by Elton John and Dua Lipa

Dynamite by BTS

Gonna Die Alone by Hanni El Khatib

Karma Chameleon by Culture Club

Main Title (Terminator 2 Theme) by Brad Fiedel

Through The Fire And Flames by DragonForce

Everybody Wants To Rule The World by Tears For Fears

Despicable Me 4 is out now in UK cinemas.

