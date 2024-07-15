Despicable Me 4 soundtrack: Every song in the film
Gru and his army of minions are back with another epic soundtrack.
Despicable Me 4 is upon us, bringing more chaos and adventures onto our screens, as well as another soundtrack full of hit songs.
The new film, which marks the latest instalment in the franchise and sees Steve Carell reprise his role as Felonius Gru, features music from a wide range of genres, including songs from musician Pharrell Williams and pop hits from Elton John and Dua Lipa, BTS, Pitbull and more.
Carell isn't the only voice actor reprising his role, with Kristen Wiig returning as Lucy Wilde, Miranda Cosgrove as Margo, and Dana Gaier as Edith, whilst there are also several new voices and characters – including Will Ferrell’s villain Maxime Le Mal, Sofía Vergara’s Valentina and Joey King’s Poppy Prescott.
Wondering which songs feature in the new film? Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack of Despicable Me 4.
Who composed the soundtrack for Despicable Me 4?
The film’s score has been composed by Heitor Pereira, who has created the music for every film in the Despicable Me franchise so far.
More like this
Pereira’s other credits include The Smurfs and 2006’s Curious George, as well as Beverly Hills Chihuahua and Please Stand By.
Which other songs feature in Despicable Me 4?
Alongside Pereira's score, Despicable Me 4 also features a host of pop songs, ranging from Elton John and Dua Lipa’s Cold Heart remix and Double Life by Pharrell Williams.
The full list of songs in the film is as follows:
- None Of Your Business by Teezo Touchdown
- Lil Mega Minion by Lil Yachty
- Double Life by Pharrell Williams
- Despicable Me by Pharrell Williams
- Word Up by Cameo
- Unbelievable by EMF
- Hot For Teacher by Van Halen
- Freedom by Pitbull
- Boombayah by BLACKPINK
- I’m Too Sexy by Right Said Fred
- Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) by Elton John and Dua Lipa
- Dynamite by BTS
- Gonna Die Alone by Hanni El Khatib
- Karma Chameleon by Culture Club
- Main Title (Terminator 2 Theme) by Brad Fiedel
- Through The Fire And Flames by DragonForce
- Everybody Wants To Rule The World by Tears For Fears
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Despicable Me 4 is out now in UK cinemas.
Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.