Following its stateside release, the sequel has already shot to the top of the box office charts, and so UK fans might be wondering when they're able to see the film in cinemas here.

Read on for everything we know about when Den of Thieves 2: Pantera will be released in UK cinemas.

Unfortunately for UK fans, no release date has yet been set for the film – despite the fact it is doing well in US cinemas.

All the more puzzling is the fact that the film is already showing in several other European territories, including the Netherlands, Sweden and France.

When we hear anything about a release date, we'll update this page imminently – but so far there's not been any indication, with the film not even having been given a BBFC rating.

Hopefully it will eventually pop up on the schedules at short notice sometime in the not-so-distant future, but for now there is no concrete information to report – so we'll unfortunately probably still have to wait a couple of months before we can be reunited with Big Nick.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera cast

Gerard Butler as 'Big Nick' O'Brien in Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. Rico Torres for Lionsgate

Of course, Gerard Butler is back as the lead of the new film – 'Big Nick' O'Brien – while the only other returning faces from the first entry are O'Shea Jackson Jr as career criminal Donnie Wilson and Meadow Williams as Holly.

As for new cast members, Who Is Erin Carter? star Evin Ahmad plays villain Jovanna, and there are also key roles for Gomorrah's Salvatore Esposito and Gangs of London star Orli Shuka as part of Donnie's gang.

Meanwhile, a couple of big stars who appeared in the last film – most notably Curtis Jackson (aka 50 Cent) – will not be back this time around, with Jackson's character having been killed off in the original.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera plot

This time around, Big Nick is taking on the world of high-value diamond heists as he and master thief Donnie Wilson come head-to-head once again.

The official synopsis reads: "Big Nick is back on the hunt in Europe and closing in on Donnie, who is embroiled in the treacherous world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world's largest diamond exchange."

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera trailer

While we wait for news of a UK release date, you can check out the film's trailer below to get a taste of the action:

