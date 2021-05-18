Dear Evan Hansen trailer gives first look at Ben Platt and Kaitlyn Dever in upcoming film adaptation
The Politician's Ben Platt stars in the film adaptation after originating the role of Evan on Broadway.
Published:
Universal has released the first trailer for Dear Evan Hansen, the film adaptation in which Ben Platt reprises his role from the original Broadway musical, and revealed its official release date.
The three-minute trailer teases the film adaptation’s star-studded cast, featuring The Woman in the Window‘s Amy Adams, Still Alice’s Julianne Moore, Booksmart’s Kaitlyn Dever and The Hate U Give’s Amandla Stenberg among others.
Dear Evan Hansen, which arrives in cinemas on 22nd October this year, stars Platt as awkward, isolated high school student Evan, who gets caught up in a misunderstanding whilst searching for connection and belonging in the cruel social media age.
In the trailer, we’re introduced to Platt’s Evan, who has been asked by his therapist to write letters to himself to help with his anxiety – however, when he prints one off at school and fellow student Connor (Colton Ryan) takes it home with him before committing suicide, Connor’s parents Cynthia (Amy Adams) and Larry (Danny Pino) think Evan was a friend of their lonely son’s and that Connor had written the letter to him before his death.
As Evan gets caught up in the ever-growing lie, he finds himself growing closer to Connor’s sister Zoe (Kaitlyn Dever) and classmate Alana (Amandla Stenberg) while organising a memorial project for the late student.
Directed by The Perks of Being A Wallflower’s Stephen Chbosky, Dear Evan Hansen is adapted for the screen by the show’s writer Steven Levinson and features the musical’s award-winning soundtrack from La La Land songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.
The musical, which made its Broadway debut in 2016, won six Tony Awards the following year, including Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for Platt, while in 2020, the West End production won three Lauren Olivier Awards.
Dear Evan Hansen is coming to cinemas on 22 October 2021. Wondering what to watch on TV? Visit our TV Guide. Check out our Movies hub for all the latest news.