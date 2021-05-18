Dear Evan Hansen trailer gives first look at Ben Platt and Kaitlyn Dever in upcoming film adaptation

Universal has released the first trailer for Dear Evan Hansen, the film adaptation in which Ben Platt reprises his role from the original Broadway musical, and revealed its official release date.

Advertisement

The three-minute trailer teases the film adaptation’s star-studded cast, featuring The Woman in the Window‘s Amy Adams, Still Alice’s Julianne Moore, Booksmart’s Kaitlyn Dever and The Hate U Give’s Amandla Stenberg among others.

Dear Evan Hansen, which arrives in cinemas on 22nd October this year, stars Platt as awkward, isolated high school student Evan, who gets caught up in a misunderstanding whilst searching for connection and belonging in the cruel social media age.

In the trailer, we’re introduced to Platt’s Evan, who has been asked by his therapist to write letters to himself to help with his anxiety – however, when he prints one off at school and fellow student Connor (Colton Ryan) takes it home with him before committing suicide, Connor’s parents Cynthia (Amy Adams) and Larry (Danny Pino) think Evan was a friend of their lonely son’s and that Connor had written the letter to him before his death.

As Evan gets caught up in the ever-growing lie, he finds himself growing closer to Connor’s sister Zoe (Kaitlyn Dever) and classmate Alana (Amandla Stenberg) while organising a memorial project for the late student.

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Directed by The Perks of Being A Wallflower’s Stephen Chbosky, Dear Evan Hansen is adapted for the screen by the show’s writer Steven Levinson and features the musical’s award-winning soundtrack from La La Land songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

The musical, which made its Broadway debut in 2016, won six Tony Awards the following year, including Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for Platt, while in 2020, the West End production won three Lauren Olivier Awards.

Advertisement

Dear Evan Hansen is coming to cinemas on 22 October 2021. Wondering what to watch on TV? Visit our TV Guide. Check out our Movies hub for all the latest news.