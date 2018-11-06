The principal cast, including Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant and Molly Parker, are all set to return, alongside Paula Malcomson, John Hawkes, Anna Gunn, W. Earl Brown, Dayton Callie, Brad Dourif, Robin Weigert, William Sanderson, Kim Dickens and Gerald McRaney.

Child actress Jade Pettyjohn is also joining the cast as a new character, Caroline.

Announcing the green light for the film back in July, HBO programming president Casey Bloys said: “It’s been a logistics nightmare getting all the cast members’ schedules together, but we are there. It is greenlit.” He also said he hoped the film would premiere in spring 2019, although he added that this wasn't "set in stone".

Daniel Minahan, who helmed four episodes of the original series, is also returning to direct.

During its original run from 2004-2006, Deadwood picked up eight Emmys.