A Deadwood movie is finally happening confirms HBO

The film based on the noughties series is set to be released in 2019

After nearly 13 years off air, Deadwood is making a return.

The HBO Western drama originally only ran for three seasons, however a feature-length film has now been confirmed, reports Variety.

Ian McShane and Anna Gunn were amongst the stars who originally appeared in the series.

Although specific names haven’t yet been mentioned for the movie, HBO programming president Casey Bloys said of the new film: “It’s been a logistics nightmare getting all the cast members’ schedules together, but we are there. It is greenlit.”

That would suggest that the original cast are reuniting.

Bloys also said the movie is scheduled to start filming in October for a spring 2019 release. However, he added that this is not “set in stone.”

During its original run, Deadwood picked up eight Emmys and is widely regarded as one of the best TV series ever made.

Let’s hope the movie will live up to fans’ high expectations.