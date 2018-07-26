Accessibility Links

Home
News
Film
A Deadwood movie is finally happening confirms HBO

A Deadwood movie is finally happening confirms HBO

The film based on the noughties series is set to be released in 2019

102118

After nearly 13 years off air, Deadwood is making a return.

Advertisement

The HBO Western drama originally only ran for three seasons, however a feature-length film has now been confirmed, reports Variety.

Ian McShane and Anna Gunn were amongst the stars who originally appeared in the series.

Although specific names haven’t yet been mentioned for the movie, HBO programming president Casey Bloys said of the new film: “It’s been a logistics nightmare getting all the cast members’ schedules together, but we are there. It is greenlit.”

That would suggest that the original cast are reuniting.

Bloys also said the movie is scheduled to start filming in October for a spring 2019 release. However, he added that this is not “set in stone.”

During its original run, Deadwood picked up eight Emmys and is widely regarded as one of the best TV series ever made.

Advertisement

Let’s hope the movie will live up to fans’ high expectations.

Tags

All about Deadwood

102118
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

108220

Live Game of Thrones season 6 episode 4 – as it happened

The Night King and the White Walkers in Game of Thrones (HBO, HF)

Game of Thrones confirms early 2019 air date for season 8

Waris at home 2013

Doctor Who’s first director Waris Hussein is being honoured with a BFI retrospective

107050

Mads Mikkelsen has accidentally revealed his Star Wars: Rogue One character

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more