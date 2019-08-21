Shazam! is also joined by two other DC titles in the top 10 this week, with animated adventure Batman: Hush debuting at number six, while Jason Momoa’s Aquaman holds on at seven.

Making its terrifying entrance into the top 10 is Pet Sematary, rising a huge 35 places to number three thanks to its release on DVD and Blu-Ray. The adaptation of Stephen King’s haunting novel tells the story of a young family, who upon relocating from Boston USA to rural Maine discover a mysterious pet burial ground in the woods near their new home. When their cat is killed by a truck, the father buries it in the cemetery, and quickly finds that all is not as it seems.

Read More

More like this

Hellboy hangs onto its place at Number 4 on digital downloads only, ahead of previous number one Captain Marvel at five. Alita: Battle Angel drops three places to number eight, Mary Poppins Returns is down one at number nine, and Bohemian Rhapsody makes a triumphant return to the top 10 at number 10 - again.

This week The Official Chart video roundup includes a look at The Curse Of La Llorona, the sixth film in The Conjuring Universe, available to download and keep from 26th August.

Advertisement

Top 10 Official Film Chart