Quicksand centres around a British couple living in bliss on a Greek island – until their idyll is shattered when their son is tragically killed by a local youth.

The father, played by Tennant, meets a dangerous stranger who offers him a chance at revenge, but there's a catch: it means one more murder.

Written by Steve Lewis and Tony Owen, Quicksand is due to commence filming on the Greek island of Crete in April.

Doctor Who star Tennant can currently be seen playing the father of a severely disabled young girl in There She Goes, and also has parts in the Camping remake and Amazon’s forthcoming Good Omens series.

Apple Tree Yard’s Emily Watson, meanwhile, will appear in Sky’s new drama Chernobyl, which tells the true story of the nuclear plant disaster that hit Ukraine in 1986.