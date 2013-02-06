David Beckham fans whose interest extends beyond his footballing ability and charity work are in for a treat with the arrival of a new TV ad that sees Golden Balls strip down to just a pair of underpants and some tattoos.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the ad for Beckham’s Bodywear range of undergarments for high street chain H&M begins with the footballer handing a children’s lunch box through the window of a car outside his luxury home.