The Royal Family shared the news via its Twitter account today alongside a photograph of Princess Anne presenting Craig with the award (a CMG), in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film and theatre at Windsor Castle.

You can take Daniel Craig out of the Bond films , but you can't take the Bond out of Daniel Craig it seems, with the actor being made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George – an honour also held by 007.

"We've been expecting you...," the Tweet read. "The Princess Royal presents Daniel Craig with the Order of St Michael and St George – the same honour held by his character James Bond."

Craig starred as James Bond in the last five Bond films, making his debut in 2006's Casino Royale and bowing out of the role in last year's No Time To Die.

The Ian Fleming character, who has been portrayed by seven actors in the film franchise, was fictionally decorated with the CMG in 1953, as referred to in Fleming's novels From Russia with Love and On Her Majesty's Secret Service.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Craig isn't the only person to receive royal honours today, with Captain Phillips director Paul Greengrass receiving a CBE. Triathlon champion Jonny Brownlee and two-time gold medal swimmer James Guy were also given MBEs.

Britain's Got Talent star Ashley Banjo has been awarded as MBE for his services to dance, too, as well as tennis coach Louis Cayer, who has worked with Jamie Murray and Emma Raducanu.

Every James Bond film is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video - you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.