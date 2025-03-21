The news was unveiled by Disney CEO Bob Iger during the studio’s annual shareholder meeting, in which he said of the upcoming project: "While the film is just in the initial stages, we know it will be full of humour, heart and adventure."

He continued: "And we can’t wait to share more soon.”

The 2017 movie introduced fans to Miguel (voiced by Anthony Gonzalez), a 12-year-old aspiring musician who travels to the Land of the Dead in search of the one relative who can help him achieve his dream.

Read on for everything we know so far about when Coco 2 is expected to land in cinemas.

While we do know that the film is set for theatrical release in 2029, we don't have an exact release date.

While the four-year wait is obviously disappointing for fans, it’s not unusual for Pixar projects to announce projects years in advance.

Pixar's last three films – Lightyear, Elemental and Inside Out 2 – plus its next film – Elio – have all had June release dates, so if we were to speculate when we might see Coco 2 in cinemas, June 2029 seems like a good guess.

Who could be in the Coco 2 cast of voice actors?



The voice actors for Coco 2 have not yet been announced, but Anthony Gonzalez could well reprise his role as Miguel if the sequel follows on from the original film.

Other voice actors who could reprise their roles include:

Gael García Bernal as Héctor

Benjamin Bratt as Ernesto de la Cruz

Alanna Ubach as Mamá Imelda

Renée Victor as Abuelita

Jaime Camil as Papá

Sofía Espinosa as Mamá

Gabriel Iglesias as Clerk

Luis Valdez as Tío Berto

Selene Luna as Tía Rosita

Herbert Siguenza as Tío Oscar and Tío Felipe

Dyana Ortelli as Tía Victoria

Alfonso Arau as Papá Julio

Lombardo Boyar as Mariachi

Cheech Marin Corrections as Officer

Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Frida Kahlo

Edward James as Olmos Chicharrón

One voice actor who won't be returning is Ana Ofelia Murguía, who played Miguel's great-grandmother Mamá Coco, following the star's death in 2023.

Back in 2017, Coco producer Darla K Anderson explained to Digital Spy why they decided to name the film after the character.

"We kept gravitating back towards the name Coco," she explained, before continuing: "It's a little bit mysterious, it's got a warmth to it, it's got lots of different meanings, but mostly we liked the idea that it's named after the great-grandmother who's the matriarch of the family and spans the generations and connects everything together. We really hung on to that."

Sponsored by Vue Save up to 30% on the latest releases at Vue in 2025 Are you a movie lover who always wants to be up to date with the latest releases? Then you're in luck, as RadioTimes.com readers can enjoy new films at Vue Cinemas for less. Customers will receive up to 30% off films with Vue Pass, as long as they have a RadioTimes.com account. It's a great time for new releases, with films such as Wicked, Nosferatu, The Brutalist and Moana 2 taking UK cinemas by storm. Head to your nearest Vue to catch these movies and more for up to 30% less if you're signed up as a RadioTimes.com member. Save up to 30% with Vue Pass

While the cast is yet to be announced, many of the crew from the original film will reunite for the sequel, with director Lee Unkrich and co-director Adrian Molina back on board. Mark Nielsen (Toy Story 4, Inside Out 2) will produce.

It’s unclear how Unkrich and Molina will continue the story, or whether the sequel will revolve around Miguel or focus on another protagonist from the intricately built world we saw in the original, so fans will have to wait and see!

Is there a trailer for Coco 2?

No, it's far too early for any footage yet, given that production is yet to kick off.

But watch this space!

Coco is available to stream on Disney Plus.

Ad

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.