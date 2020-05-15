From his own account, Gonzalez not only revealed that he recorded his scenes out of order, but also how Pixar told him he got the part: a letter written in the same style as the movie’s artwork.

Gonzalez also said he still cries – three years on – while singing Remember Me.

Director Lee Unkrich also shared several shots of the cast – including Gonzalez and Héctor actor Gael García Bernal – in the recording studio.

Meanwhile, Unkrich also shared early ideas for the film and concept art.

Coco, the 19th Pixar movie, follows the story of a 12-year-old boy named Miguel who finds his way into the Land of the Dead by accident. It’s here he turns to his deceased great-great-grandfather (and legendary guitar player) to help him back home – and reverse his family’s ban on music.

The film currently sits on a commendable 97% score on review aggregation Rotten Tomatoes and raked in over $807 million pounds worldwide.

