How to watch Cleveland Abduction in the UK - can you stream it?

The 2015 Lifetime film Cleveland Abduction sees Orange Is the New Black actress Taryn Manning portray Michelle Knight, a 21-year-old single mother whose life changes forever after an encounter with a kidnapper.

Often some of the darkest films are derived from terrifying true crime stories.

On her way to court one day, Michelle accepted a lift from the father of a school acquaintance and found herself abducted and held captive in his home.

Soon, Michelle finds herself joined by two more young women who have been kidnapped by this dangerous individual.

Will there three women find freedom?

Cleveland Abduction is finding a whole new wave of viewers online, but how can you watch in the UK?

Here is everything you need to know about Cleveland Abdudction.

Watch Cleveland Abduction online in the UK

Cleveland Abduction is available to rent or buy online in the UK.

The film is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video and on Apple TV via iTunes.

In terms of prices, Cleveland Abduction costs £7.99 to buy and £3.49 to rent, both in HD.

Is Cleveland Abduction available on Netflix in the UK?

Taryn Manning in Cleveland Abduction YouTube/Lifetime

Cleveland Abduction is not currently available to watch on Netflix UK.

We will be sure to update this article if this changes at any point in the future.

Cleveland Abduction cast

The cast of the film Cleveland Abduction consists of the following.

Taryn Manning as Michelle Knight

Raymond Cruz as Ariel Castro

Katie Sarife as Gina DeJesus

Samantha Droke as Amanda Berry

Pam Grier as Carla

Joe Morton as Agent Solano

Lead actress Taryn Manning is best known for her role as Tiffany "Pennsatucky" Doggett in Orange Is the New Black, along with roles in Sons of Anarchy, Hustle & Flow and 8 Mile.

Raymond Cruz in Cleveland Abduction YouTube/Lifetime

Breaking Bad star Raymond Cruz plays kidnapper Ariel Castro, while Annabelle Comes Home star Katie Sarife plays one of Castro's victims.

Jackie Brown star Pam Grier also features alongside T2 Judgement Day actor Joe Morton.