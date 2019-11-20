If you loved A Christmas Prince – one of the best Christmas movies on Netflix in 2019 – then you'll love this glamourous follow-up too. After all, a prince is for life and not just for Christmas...

What's A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding about?

After the (spoiler!) happy ending of the first film, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding sees Amber return to Aldovia to marry Prince Richard. However royal protocol takes over Amber's wedding plans while Richard becomes increasingly distracted trying to repair the Aldovian economy, putting the wedding itself into jeopardy...