No oil, no cinema prices, with this handy microwave gadget you can have your own tub of warm popcorn in just two minutes. Use the scoop to measure out the right amount of kernals, pop in the microwave and you're ready for movie night in a flash.

Heat 'n' Eat popcorn maker from £20. Buy here.

Luxury screening

Go turbo on your next cinema visit with a luxury 'film of the week' screening at the Soho Hotel. Not only will you get to kick back in the huge, squishy chairs, you get complimentary popcorn and can opt to have lunch, dinner or afternoon tea in the hotel's restaurant.

Truly Experiences Soho package from £80. Buy here.

Pretty prints

Bring film quotes from the screen straight to your wall with these bold prints. This upbeat message from Disney's The Lion King is sure to raise a smile.

Hope and Love prints from £18. Buy here.

Swish and flick

What film lover's Christmas would be complete without a prop or too? OK, so it's not the real thing (ahem), but Harry Potter's wand in an Ollivanders presentation box is pretty darn close.

Harry Potter's wand from £32.99. Buy here.

Escape the dark side

Light up a Star Wars' fan's Christmas (and room) with these fabulous character mood lamps. The force is strong in them... once you add the power lead or batteries of course.

Star Wars LED Mood Lamp from £19.99 each. Buy here.

Worth melting for

Got a young film fan in your life? Treat them to a day out at a Build-A-Bear workshop to create their own snowman Olaf. Accessories are extra, but help your little one make their bear more personal to them. You can also buy them pre-built online.

Frozen Build-A-Bear from £19. Buy here.

Be puzzled this Christmas

You'll feel like you've won the Games themselves if you complete this 1000 jigsaw this festive season. Let's hope those odds are in your favour.

Amazon from £7.99. Buy here.

You're going to need a bigger wall

Make space among the family pictures for this Amity Island Gazette framed print, which will delight fans of Jaws all year round.

Prints by Firebox from £19.99. Buy here.

Ultimate film guide

Talking of Jaws, no film buff's library is complete without RT's annual film guide. Snap it up now.