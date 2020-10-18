The captain joked that he would be a perfect fit for the iconic role when Craig departs following the delayed release of No Time to Die, saying it would be "a very good idea."

"Yes, I wouldn’t mind being James Bond," he told Metro. "That would be a good part to play because he always comes out best, he’s always the winner in the end.

"So being James Bond would be a very good idea."

Last week, producer Barbara Broccoli teased that the next iteration of Bond would see the role "reimagined" – so in that sense Captain Tom certainly fits the bill!

Several big names have been linked to the part in recent times, with reports last month inaccurately claiming that Tom Hardy had landed the role.

Meanwhile, a RadioTimes.com poll to determine who was the fan favourite, saw Outlander star Sam Heughan sweep to victory, scoring almost 30 per cent of the 80,000 votes cast.

Hardy and Henry Cavill also proved popular choices, coming in second and third place respectively, while several votes were cast for the likes of Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston and Richard Madden.

Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon earlier in October, Craig was asked what tips he would give to his successor, to which he responded, "Don’t f**k it up!"

He added: "I don’t know what else to say, really. Don’t f**k it up! Leave it better than when you found it.”

Craig made his debut as the character in Casino Royale back in 2006, which means he is now the longest-serving Bond ever in terms of timespan – although both Sean Connery and Roger Moore appeared in more films.

