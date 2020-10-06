Daniel Craig issues advice to next James Bond and talks new April 2021 release date

It’s been well documented that Daniel Craig will be appearing as 007 for the last time when No Time To Die is finally released (now scheduled for April 2021) – and the actor has passed on some advice to whoever takes on the mantle next.

Appearing via video link on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Craig was asked what tips he would give to his successor, and he was very succinct with his answer.

“Don’t f**k it up,” he said. “It’s a beautiful, amazing thing.”

He added, “‘I don’t know what else to say, really. Don’t f**k it up! Leave it better than when you found it.”

Craig fist started playing the iconic 00 agent back in Casino Royale back in 2006, making him the longest-serving Bond of all time – although both Sean Connery and Roger Moore have appeared in more films.

And with frequent delays to the release of No Time To Die as a result of the continued effect of the coronavirus pandemic, his stint is only getting longer.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show, Craig supported the decision for the renewed postponement of the release date, which was moved from November to April at the end of last week.

“This thing is just bigger than all of us,” he said. “We want to release the movie at the same time all around the world and this isn’t the right time. So fingers crossed 2nd April is going to be our date.”

He also revealed he was glad he returned to star in one more film, with rumours having previously circulated that he was set to stand down after 2015’s Spectre.

“I’m so glad I came back and did this last one,” he told Fallon. “The story, it just didn’t feel complete and I needed a break. Once I had and we started talking about storylines and things we could do I was like, ‘I’m in.'”

We’re no closer to knowing who will succeed Craig in the role, although speculation has surrounded a number of popular actors over the last few months.

In a RadioTimes.com poll to determine who was the fan favourite to land the role, Outlander star Sam Heughan was the clear winner, scoring almost 30 per cent of the 80,000 votes cast, while Tom Hardy and Henry Cavill also proved popular choices, coming in second and third place respectively.

No Time To Die is released in cinemas 2nd April 2021.