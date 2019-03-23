Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson reunites with Samuel L Jackson in weird and wonderful Unicorn Store trailer
There may not be a Kree in sight, but Larson's Netflix movie features the Nick Fury actor in a bright pink suit
Wondering what Captain Marvel 2 might look like? Even though it stars both Brie Larson and Samuel L Jackson, probably nothing like Netflix’s new comedy film Unicorn Store.
At least that’s judging by its new trailer. It teases the story of Kit (Larson), a woman expelled from art school and forced to move back in with her parents. However, just when she’s at her lowest, Kit comes across Jackson’s mysterious pink-suited salesman and his shop that sells anything and everything.
And turns out what Kit really wants to buy is – you guessed it – a unicorn.
Directed by Larson, Unicorn Store has been a long time coming. In fact, the movie was first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival back in 2017 – two years before we saw both actors in Captain Marvel.
Jackson and Larson also worked together on 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, taking on The Eighth Wonder of the World alongside Tom Hiddleston.
As Samuel L Jackson recently told RadioTimes.com, their frequent collaboration means they have a great time on set together. “Brie and I have this really great relationship,” he said. “We can look at each other and make each other laugh, and we can be serious together and still laugh later.
“And so I think the energy we have for each other and how we work together comes out very well in terms of what the result is that people see on screen.”
Unfortunately, it’s likely we won’t see the pair together in Avengers: Endgame, with Jackson saying he won’t feature in the film.
However, while they both won’t be joining forces with the Earth’s Mightiest, looks like we will see the Nick Fury star trying to sell Larson a mysterious unicorn soon. And that's got to be just as entertaining as a fight with Thanos, right?
Unicorn Store will be available to stream on Netflix on 5th April