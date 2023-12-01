The film unfolds in the El Segundo neighbourhood of LA, where Younger grew up and witnessed firsthand the ultra-competitive festive decorating contests that continue to take place to this day.

"I have always wanted to write a Christmas movie; it's my favourite genre," he revealed. "And because of my relationship to El Segundo and Candy Cane Lane, I knew that when I finally came up with an idea, this is where I was going to set it."

Speaking more specifically about his own experiences, he added: "This one year, my father decorated the front of the house. And he went way over the top, and his house got featured in the local newspaper.

"And it was a little controversial because he doesn't live exactly on Candy Cane Lane, he's just up the block. So there was this neighbourly tension over, 'Does that really count?'

"And so that's where the germ of the idea came from. It's that kind of playful neighbourly competition."

As for the more fantastical elements of the plot, Younger explained how it only made sense to include some genuine magic in a festive film.

"I love Christmas magic," he said. "And I just feel like it wouldn't be a Christmas movie without some of that sprinkling in there!"

