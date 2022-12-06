Released on the streamer at the start of November, the psychological drama, directed by The Sex Lives of College Girls' Lila Neugebauer, follows former solider Lynsey (Lawrence) as she tries to adjust to life back on home soil after suffering a traumatic brain injury.

New Apple TV+ film Causeway stars Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry, and depicts the burgeoning friendship of two people both coming to terms with past trauma.

While awaiting redeployment, she forges a connection with Henry's James - but towards the end of the film, their friendship hits a bump in the road.

Lynsey openly takes pity on James and he realises the trauma he thought they shared wasn't quite the truth. He had assumed that Lynsey's brother had died as James's nephew had, but in fact he was in prison.

The two part ways, with Lynsey planning to return to her role in the US military in Afghanistan, despite her doctor telling her she wasn't ready. However, an ambiguous ending suggests there might be hope for the pair, after Lawrence's character Lynsey approaches Henry's James on his porch, and reveals she is no longer planning to leave - "not now at least."

She then asks whether she can live with him, before the film ends with Lynsey's words: "I'm trying to make a friend."

Brian Tyree Henry as James and Jennifer Lawrence as Lysney in Causeway. Apple TV+

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Henry spoke about the film's ending, and when asked whether he thought it was hopeful, revealed: "I wouldn't even say it's a hopeful ending. I'd say it's a hopeful beginning."

Henry explained: "The possibility is what's there for these two people, who kind of threw possibility to the wind in their lives. You get to see them actually have a kind of longing for something else, a kind of possibility.

"Because you're dealing with two people who are labelled as the disabled and being told what they can't do anymore, or the places they can't go anymore, the things they're no longer able to accomplish. Or that they have to alter their lives in a way.

"And this possibility of something else isn't muscled, it's not something that is going to take away from anything, it actually is something that could give them a fresh beginning. And I think that that's what I love about this ending is you're actually watching the beginning of something rather than an ending."

On whether he discussed the film's ending with Lawrence or director Neugebauer, Henry said: "Man, if you knew the conversations we had about this ending! Because we had so many different endings and that was the word that kept getting to us, is ending, like why does it have to be an ending? Why does the ending have to be the end?"

He continued: "So we sat down and really had several conversations of exactly where to bring James and Lynsey, and all we knew is that we wanted them to want more. Rather than wrapping this thing up in a nice little bow, we wanted there to be a sense of, and I don't want to just use the word hope, but a sense of of aspiring for something bigger.

"Even in how simple the request is - we see her walking down the street with a six pack, and all of a sudden James just happens to be on the porch. And I'm like, 'Well, that's their friendship, right? They show up in each other's lives exactly when they need to be there.' And we really wanted there to be a well of opportunity for a possibility of a beginning to be there."

Henry said the while he doesn't know where the characters go after the end of the film or where they "end up", he did have one thing to share about what he believes happens to them.

"I don't know where they end up but I do know that they at least end up in some way with each other, in each other's lives, with that kind of extending, like 'Hey, I want a friend.' And that gave me hope for them."

Henry, who was also seen this year in the Brad Pitt film Bullet Train and voicing a new character in Netflix's Big Mouth, will soon be seen in the fourth season of Atlanta, which has already aired in the US.

Meanwhile, Apple TV+ continues to expand its film output with another new release, the Christmas film Spirited, dropping on the platform last month.

Causeway is streaming on Apple TV+ now – you can sign up to Apple TV+ here.

