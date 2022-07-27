Brendan Fraser transforms for new role in The Whale first look

The studio is known for meaty, often horror-skewing flicks, which include Men , Midsommar , The Lighthouse and Everything Everywhere All at Once , so it comes as no surprise that Fraser previously told Unilad The Whale would be like "something you haven't seen before".

Brendan Fraser is making a welcome comeback to the big screen with A24's upcoming film The Whale.

The Mummy star plays a reclusive English teacher living with obesity, who is struggling to reconnect with his teenage daughter.

The film marks Fraser's first leading role since straight-to-DVD action flick Breakout, which was released in 2013. It is also a return of sorts for director Darren Aronofsky, whose last big screen release was the divisive Mother! in 2017.

A24 has confirmed The Whale will premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival later this year, with a theatrical release in the UK yet to be announced.

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink will star alongside Fraser, with Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins also joining The Whale cast.

It's set to be a big couple of years for Fraser, who will star in Martin Scorsese's western Killers of the Flower Moon alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone.

He is also set to play villain Garfield Lynns/Firefly in HBO Max's upcoming Batgirl film.

The Whale will premiere at 79th Venice International Film Festival in September 2022. Visit our Film hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch now with our TV Guide.

