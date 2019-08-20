The title was revealed as part of a moody black-and-white teaser featuring Daniel Craig back as her Majesty's finest.

Early rumours were that the film would be titled Shatterhand, after villain Blofeld's alias in Ian Fleming's original 1964 novel You Only Live Twice, but this was later debunked by series producer Barbara Broccoli.

Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective) is directing No Time to Die, which will also see Ralph Fiennes back as M, Naomi Harris as Moneypenny, Rory Kinnear as Bill Tanner, Ben Whishaw as Q, Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter and Léa Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann.

Joining the franchise are Rami Malek as the villain and Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel) as a character called Nomi, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve) on scripting duties.