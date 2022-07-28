New Blonde trailer sees Ana de Armas in distress as Marilyn Monroe

The new trailer finds Marilyn telling Bobby Cannavale's character how she got her start in movies, explaining the difference between Marilyn and the real her, Norma Jeane Mortenson.

Having previously seen a teaser of Ana de Armas's new Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde , we've now got a full trailer to feast our eyes on, courtesy of Netflix .

In the trailer, a distressed looking de Armas says "I can't face doing another scene with Marilyn Monroe," before saying: "Marilyn Monroe only exists on the screen."

You can watch the full trailer right here now.

The trailer also gives us our first look at the supporting cast, including Cannavale and Adrien Brody, while we see Marilyn in a spiral, seemingly struggling with her fame and the media's obsession with her.

De Armas has previously spoken about this disconnect between Marilyn and the real Norma Jeane in an interview with Netflix, saying that director Andrew Dominik "wanted the world to experience what it actually felt like to not only be Marilyn, but also Norma Jeane. I found that to be the most daring, unapologetic, and feminist take on her story that I had ever seen."

The film is based on Joyce Carol Oates's novel of the same name, which details an interpretation of the interior life of Marilyn Monroe. Back in 2020, Oates said on Twitter that she had "seen the rough cut of Andrew Dominick's adaptation & it is startling, brilliant, very disturbing & [perhaps most surprisingly] an utterly 'feminist' interpretation."

The official synopsis for the film, which releases on Netflix on 23rd September, states that it "boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood's most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe".

It continues: "From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves."

Blonde is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 23rd September.

