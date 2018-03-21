According to Twitter, the hashtags #BlackPanther and #WakandaForever led the posts, while the most popular tweets were Kendrick Lamar's post about the movie's soundtrack (which he curated and co-produced) and a viral clip of two kids in a trenchcoat posing as one adult man trying to buy a ticket to the film. Check them out below.

Michelle Obama's congratulatory tweet to the Black Panther team was also massively popular, garnering over 600,000 retweets.

The United Kingdom was responsible for the most retweets outside of the USA, just ahead of Thailand.

The response to the film has been so overwhelming that Marvel has already confirmed that there is a sequel in the works. Until then, Marvel enthusiasts can look forward to seeing some of the Black Panther characters in Avengers: Infinity War, which arrives next month. As the trailer has revealed, the blockbuster will see the Avengers journey to Wakanda.

Black Panther is out in UK cinemas NOW.