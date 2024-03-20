The Academy Award-nominated actress bagged the nod for her performance in Moonlight, but she is also no stranger to the 007 universe, having starred as Eve Moneypenny in the Daniel Craig James Bond films.

Of course, Brosnan is well known for playing James Bond in four of the acclaimed action films from 1995 through to 2002, but has also starred in countless non-spy films - including Mrs Doubtfire and Mamma Mia!.

Cate Blanchett. Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

While details have not yet been released for any of their roles, we're sure the new cast will only further strengthen the already stellar line-up of actors primed for production to get under way in May.

Already announced to star in the film are Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender, two mega names for the film, which also boasts the likes of Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton) and Marisa Abela (Industry).

The new movie will be directed by Steven Soderbergh, who is perhaps best known for his work on the Ocean's trilogy and film franchise.

American screenwriter and director David Koepp has also penned the script, with Koepp known as one of the most successful screenwriters of all time at the US box office. Some of his best known work includes 1993's Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible, Spider-Man and The Mummy.

So, it's safe to say that Koepp knows how to craft an engaging script – one of the only things we can glean and anticipate from Black Bag so far, seeing as there's literally no news about the plot or what viewers can expect.

We do know, though, that Black Bag will be set in the UK, with production kicking off in May in London, with Casey Silver and Greg Jacobs set to produce the film.

