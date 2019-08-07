Best movie quotes
Here's a selection of some of our favourites quotes from some of the best films ever made
Published: Wednesday, 7 August 2019 at 0:35 pm
Everyone has their favourite film and movie quotes. They're the lines that stay with us long after the end credits have rolled, the things we say to friends, family and colleagues when we want to make a point or raise a smile - indeed, film quotes are all around us.
Below, we've collated some of our favourites from many golden decades of the silver screen - from the earliest days of Hollywood, to modern classics of every genre.
Lights, camera... action!
Mrs Robinson. You're trying to seduce me - aren't you?
E.T. phone home
Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn
Here's looking at you, kid
I love the smell of napalm in the morning
I'm gonna make him an offer he can't refuse
You don't understand! I could'a had class. I could'a been a contender. I could'a been somebody, instead of a bum, which is what I am
Go ahead - make my day
You talking to me?
May the Force be with you
Bond. James Bond
Show me the money!
You can't handle the truth!
A boy's best friend is his mother
If you build it, he will come
Gentlemen, you can't fight in here... this is the War Room!
Carpe diem. Seize the day, boys. Make your lives extraordinary
Hasta la vista, baby
I'm as mad as hell, and I'm not going to take this anymore!
There's no place like home
I feel the need for speed...
Love means never having to say you're sorry
They may take our lives... but they'll never take our freedom!
I'm also just a girl standing in front of a boy asking him to love her
Roads? Where we're going, we don't need roads
