Who is your favourite superhero in the MCU? Vote now in round 4

The RadioTimes.com exclusive mega poll to determine Marvel fans’ favourite MCU superhero is well underway, with the competition now onto its fourth round!

Over the last few weeks, we’ve asked our readers to vote for the best Marvel character in a series of polls, with Iron Man and Spider-Man winning the first, and Scarlet Witch and Loki dominating the second.

The results are now officially in for the winners of round three, which featured the likes of Black Widow‘s Yelena Belova, Ant-Man, Groot and Shang-Chi – however, it was Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) who came up top trumps with 43 per cent of the vote, while Captain America (Chris Evans) came in second with 28 per cent.

With round three done and dusted, it’s time to open up the vote for round four, which features some of the comic book universe’s biggest characters.

Nordic god Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is in the running this time, facing off against Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and former HYDRA soldier Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan).

MCU fans will also be able to vote for Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, who is fresh off of starring in her own standalone film, as well as Eternals member Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Iron Man’s War Machine (Don Cheadle), Loki‘s Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) and Guardian of the Galaxy’s Drax (Dave Bautista).

So without further ado, it’s time to start voting for your favourite! Will it be one of the original Avengers – Thor or Black Widow, or maybe a newer addition to the MCU like Loki breakout star Sylvie or Marvel’s very first deaf superhero Makkari?

