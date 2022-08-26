Best Mark Wahlberg movies
Boogie Nights
Sex-drugs-and-disco drama starring Mark Wahlberg, Burt Reynolds and Julianne Moore. Dishwasher Eddie Adams reinvents himself as Dirk Diggler and becomes a porn star in 1970s Los Angeles. As a protégé of director Jack Horner he rides the wave of wealth and fame, but the party can't last for ever.
Lone Survivor
Action thriller starring Mark Wahlberg and Taylor Kitsch. Four navy SEALs on a special mission in Afghanistan find themselves in the teeth of an extreme firefight against Taliban forces.
All the Money in the World
Crime thriller based on a true story, starring Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Williams and Christopher Plummer. The grandson of oil tycoon J Paul Getty is kidnapped, for a hefty ransom. Getty refuses to pay, instead employing a negotiator - even as the threat to the young man's life intensifies.
The Gambler
Crime thriller starring Mark Wahlberg. Risk-addicted literature professor Jim Bennett has racked up a huge gambling debt, and is given just seven days to repay it, or be killed. Borrowing money from one loan shark to repay another only exacerbates the problem, while his relationship with a student could end his career for good...
The Other Guys
Action comedy starring Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg. Two pen-pushing cops seize the opportunity to get out onto the city's mean streets and knock some criminal heads together.
Daddy's Home
Comedy starring Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell. A hapless stepfather struggles to retain the respect of his kids when their much cooler biological dad turns up.
Uncharted
Street-smart Nathan Drake is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan, and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada.
Date Night
Comedy starring Tina Fey and Steve Carell. Married couple Phil and Claire Foster plan a visit to a swanky Manhattan restaurant, but on arrival discover it is fully booked. In a desperate effort to get a table they claim to be the Tripplehorns, a couple who haven't taken up their reservation. But the no-show diners have some shady acquaintances and Phil and Claire's little deception leads to a night of mayhem.
The Fighter
Oscar-winning biographical drama starring Mark Wahlberg, Christian Bale and Amy Adams. Welterweight boxer "Irish" Micky Ward dreams of a shot at the big time, but loyalty to his dysfunctional family - particularly Dicky, his drug-addicted half-brother and coach - threatens to block his path to greatness.
Three Kings
Wartime action adventure starring George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg and Ice Cube. In the aftermath of the Gulf War, three American servicemen see an opportunity for personal profit when they discover the whereabouts of gold stolen from Kuwait by Saddam Hussein's forces. Travelling across Iraq to plunder the cache, they face a crisis of conscience when they meet Iraqi citizens persecuted by Saddam.