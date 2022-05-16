Me Time sees Hart star alongside Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall, with Little Fockers, and I Love You, Man director John Hamburg the man behind the camera.

After taking on a slightly more serious role than he's used to in last year's Netflix film Fatherhood , Kevin Hart looks to be returning to his comic roots in his latest film for the streamer.

Read on for everything we know about the film, including its release date and what it's about.

Me Time release date

The film will be streaming on Netflix from Friday 26th August 2022.

Me Time plot

The comedy tells the story of a wild night out that goes horribly awry – and while more specific details are hard to come by at this stage, Netflix has provided a very brief synopsis for the movie.

It reads: "When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some 'me time' for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life." Me Time cast

Netflix

Kevin Hart takes on the lead role of Sonny, while Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall star as his best friend Huck and his wife Maya respectively.

The main cast also includes Silicon Valley star Jimmy O. Yang as Stan, Club de Cuervos' Luis Gerardo Méndez as Armando, Full House actor Tahj Mowry as Kabir and 24's Carlo Rota as Alberto – although no details have been made public about any of their characters at this stage.

Me Time trailer

Netflix has not released a trailer for the film yet – but as soon as it does we'll post a link right here, so do keep checking back!

Me Time is released on Netflix on Friday 26th August 2022.