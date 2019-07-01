What is the best Bond film of all time?
From Skyfall and Octopussy to Goldfinger and Dr No, which 007 outing ranks as the best of all time?
The as-yet unnamed Bond 25 is finally in the works, with Daniel Craig reprising his role as a brooding 007, while Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge is onboard to hopefully inject some fun and feminism into the script.
Due for release in 2020, there's already been a behind-the-scenes trailer featuring Craig and director Cary Joji Fukunaga in action, as Bond is called out of retirement for a mysterious new mission after a scientist is kidnapped.
Westworld's Jeffrey Wright reprises his role as CIA operative Felix Leiter in the clip, while Captain Marvel's break-out star Lashana Lynch plays a new character called Nomi.
The film will mark Craig's final outing as the martini-slurping British Secret Service Agent (and serial womaniser), paving the way for a fresh new face — and the eleventh consecutive Bond. But with over twenty films spanning over 50 years, which Bond film ranks as the greatest of all time?
What's the greatest Bond film of all time?
From Skyfall to From Russia with Love, which 007 outing is your favourite?