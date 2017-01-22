The Current War will show the rivalry between Edison and George Westinghouse (played by Michael Shannon) to "create a marketable and sustainable electricity system" in 19th century America.

Joining the two actors on the film are Fantastic Beasts star Katherine Waterston, new Spider-Man Tom Holland, Ripper Street's Matthew Macfadyen and X-Men star Nicholas Hoult.

And today brings us the very first picture of Cumberbatch in character, dressed rather smartly...

More like this

Advertisement

But while his Edison's edifice is quite austere, footage has emerged of the actor breaking into dance on the set of the film. One minute he's addressing the crowd, the next he's breaking out some fancy moves.