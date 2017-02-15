In a behind-the-scenes clip tweeted by Hemsworth, we find out more about what went in to making the End Tag. It's a little more loose than the rest of the film, because as executive producer Stephen Broussard explains, "We don't often script them out or necessarily know when the film starts shooting what the tags are going to be."

That left space for Strange and Thor to develop their own rapport.

Broussard explains that the scene was intended to "answer the question right away of what's it going to be like when Doctor Strange enters the Marvel universe" – and open things up for a "lighter tone."

Thor: Ragnarok will be released in the UK on 27th October 2017