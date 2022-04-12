The British rom-com movie, which tells the story of a young British-Indian girl with an infatuation with football, was a surprise hit when it was released back in April 2002.

Bend It Like Beckham, the East meets West football film that helped catapult Keira Knightley and Parminder Nagra to fame, is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Inspired by David Beckham, the film explored themes of race, identity, gender, sexuality, religion and immigration, and was an important cultural moment for many.

Bend It Like Beckham followed Jess, the 18-year-old daughter of British Indian Sikhs in London, who fell in love with football but was forbidden to play by her parents because she was a girl. Nevertheless, Jess joined a local women’s team which soon climbed its way to the top of the league.

Now, two decades on, what better way to celebrate Bend It Like Beckham turning 20 than to rewatch the movie in 2022? Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Bend It Like Beckham.

How to watch Bend It Like Beckham online in the UK

Parminder K. Nagra and Keira Knightley in Bend It Like Beckham Sundance/WireImage

Bend It Like Beckham is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

Prime membership costs £7.99 per month if you go for a monthly subscription, or £79 per year – sign up for a free trial here.

If you only want to use Amazon's video service, there is a separate membership just for Amazon Prime Video that costs £5.99 per month. See all the available plans here.

And that’s not your only option. Bend It Like Beckham can also be purchased on YouTube and Google Play Movies & TV.

The film is also available to stream on Apple TV, where it costs £3.49 and on Starzplay, which you can access through Amazon Prime Video - sign up to the service here.

Is Bend It Like Beckham available on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Bend It Like Beckham is not available to watch on Netflix at this moment in time.

But don’t worry: as detailed above, from Apple TV to Amazon Prime Video, there are many other options available.

