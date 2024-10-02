Tim Burton's cult classic has been back in everyone's minds this October after it returned for a sequel last month. 36 years later this new film saw the return of Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara, with Jenna Ortega taking on a new starring role.

As a result, these much loved characters are expected to inspire a huge upsurge of Halloween outfits this year, with retailer Boohoo expecting it to be one of the hottest costume trends for 2024.

So, whether you're a new or lifelong fan, here's some of our favourite Beetlejuice-inspired costumes to buy this year.

Best Beetlejuice costumes at a glance

Best Beetlejuice costumes for Halloween 2024

Adult Beetlejuice Halloween costume

Halloween Costumes

Hero? Villain? Who cares! Michael Keaton's Beetlejuice is one of the best loved Halloween characters of all time, so you'd be mad not to go as him in his iconic striped suit. Below, we've included links to multiple retailers for this costume, just in case some are sold out.

Lydia Bride adult costume

Amazon

Perhaps just as iconic is the red wedding dress worn by Winona Ryder in a pivotal scene of the film. Whether you're going as a pair or not, this outfit is instantly recognisable to fellow fans.

Buy Lydia Bride adult costume from £43 at Amazon

Barbara Dress adult costume

LightintheBox

If you're looking for a slightly more lowkey look – maybe one that won't draw looks on the tube! – this flowery Barbara dress is the one. Coming in sizes small to 3XL, it's also a pretty good dress for summer.

Buy Barbara Dress adult costume for £25.41 at Light in the Box

Astrid Striped Distressed Sweater Dress

Halloween Costumes

If you're a fan of the new movie and want something a bit more current, why not go as Astrid Deetz? The daughter of Lydia Deetz is played in the sequel by certified scream queen Jenna Ortega and she wears this instantly loveable striped jumper dress.

Buy Astrid Striped Distressed Sweater Dress for £36.99 at Halloween Costumes

Miss Dead Receptionist Costume

Halloween costumes

One of the most remembered looks from the original Beetlejuice comes, not from the main characters, but from Miss Dead Receptionist (or Miss Argentina).

This ghost appears in the Neitherworld waiting room and wears a bright red dress, which you can now buy for yourself – although you don't actually have to paint yourself green!

Buy Miss Dead Receptionist Costume for £45.99 at Halloween Costumes

Adam and Barbara scary ghost masks

Amazon

Last but not least, these ghost masks worn by Adam and Barbara would make the perfect, low-effort couples costume!

Buy Adam and Barbara scary ghost masks for £18.99 at Amazon

For more Halloween scares, here's how to get Chessington Howl'o'ween tickets and the scariest West End shows.