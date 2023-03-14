Released in 1988, Beetlejuice was an instant hit with audiences, launching the careers of Burton and Winona Ryder and inspiring its own cartoon series, action figure range and a hit Broadway musical.

One of Tim Burton’s first major films that launched him to fame, Beetlejuice, is finally getting a sequel after years of being stuck in development hell, and it’s looking to cast fan favourite Wednesday actor Jenna Ortega in a key role.

The film stars Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis as a recently deceased couple who, after struggling to haunt their home, enlist the exorcist Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) to scare off its new inhabitants, the Deetzes (Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder).

Little is known about Beetlejuice 2’s plot, with the sequel having gone through many iterations since 1990, but it is set to bring back Keaton in the title role.

The original version brought back Keaton’s “bio-exorcist” to Hawaii, but it remains to be seen whether this idea will be integrated into the new film.

Presumably, with Ortega in talks to join the cast as the daughter of Lydia Deetz (played by Ryder in the original film), Beetlejuice 2 will focus on the next generation, with Ortega bringing a Gen Z twist to the sequel as she did to Netflix's recent take on the Addams Family, Wednesday.

Will Lydia's daughter (Ortega) summon Beetlejuice for help like her mother did years before? Fans will have to wait and see.

Read on for everything you need to know about Beetlejuice 2, including when it could be released and who we can expect to star.

An official release date for Beetlejuice 2 is yet to be confirmed.

The sequel has been in the works at Warner Bros for many years, but Brad Pitt’s production company officially joined the project in February 2022.

Filming is reportedly set to begin in late May or early June in London, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which would seem to indicate that Burton has a script in place.

Beetlejuice 2 cast rumours

Jenna Ortega in Wednesday. Netflix/ YouTube

Tim Burton is expected to direct the film and Michael Keaton is set to return as the title character, Beetlejuice, according to Variety.

As detailed above, Jenna Ortega is in talks to play the daughter of Lydia Deetz, played by Winona Ryder in the original film, according to the publication.

This marks Ortega’s second time working with Burton, who was an executive producer on Netflix’s series reboot Wednesday and directed four of its eight episodes.

Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, Ortega said of being directed by Burton in Wednesday: "He put me at ease. He was definitely one of my rocks on that set in terms of when he hires an actor he completely trusts them. He always asked for my opinion and I grew to become very protective of the character because I didn’t want her to be like every other teenage girl."

She continued: "It’s hard when you have things like boys pursuing her or going to school dances and just being in that environment. It was really wonderful when Tim would call me to his trailer in the morning and say, 'What lines do you want to take out? What do you want to keep in? What would you like to say instead?'"

She added: "He was always interested in what I had to say or would always ask for my approval. I trust him completely. He’s done incredible work so I was bit in awe of that quality. He’s very sweet and very respectful, and it was definitely one of my favourite experiences with a director."

Winona Ryder and Tim Burton in 2016. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Ryder has previously expressed an interest in reprising her role from the original film.

In 2013, she told The Daily Beast that the sequel "sounds like it might be happening".

"It's not a remake. It's 27 years later," Ryder explained at the time. "And I have to say, I love Lydia so much. She was such a huge part of me. I would be really interested in what she is doing 27 years later."

She added: "I would never go near [a sequel] if it was not Tim and Michael. Because those guys, I love."

Burton has also previously hinted that Ryder would be a part of a sequel to his cult classic.

Back in 2016, Burton told Collider: "This is the thing, it’s something that I’m interested in. But the fact of it is I have talked to Michael and I have talked to Winona, I’ve talked to a few people. It’s something that I really would like to do in the right circumstances, but it’s one of those films where it has to be right.

"It’s not a kind of a movie that cries out [for a sequel], it’s not the Beetlejuice trilogy. So it’s something that if the elements are right – because I do love the character and Michael’s amazing as that character, so yeah we’ll see. But there’s nothing concrete yet."

Is there a trailer for Beetlejuice 2?

No – with production yet to kick off on the film, fans will have to wait a little bit longer for a trailer.

