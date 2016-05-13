Tim Burton sets the record straight on Beetlejuice 2
So is it happening?
Just what is going on with Beetlejuice 2? It's been rumoured, whispered about, pretty-much-nearly-confirmed... but years after a sequel to the 80s comedy horror movie was first suggested, we're yet to see any results.
Thankfully, director Tim Burton has finally shed some light on the future of his cult classic.
"This is the thing, it’s something that I’m interested in," Burton says. "But the fact of it is I have talked to Michael [Keaton] and I have talked to Winona [Ryder], I’ve talked to a few people. It’s something that I really would like to do in the right circumstances, but it’s one of those films where it has to be right.
"It’s not a kind of a movie that cries out [for a sequel], it’s not the Beetlejuice trilogy. So it’s something that if the elements are right—because I do love the character and Michael’s amazing as that character, so yeah we’ll see," he told Collider, adding: "But there’s nothing concrete yet."
So there you have it. The desire to make Beetlejuice 2 is there... but it's still a long way from hitting cinema screens. Does that help?