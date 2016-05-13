"This is the thing, it’s something that I’m interested in," Burton says. "But the fact of it is I have talked to Michael [Keaton] and I have talked to Winona [Ryder], I’ve talked to a few people. It’s something that I really would like to do in the right circumstances, but it’s one of those films where it has to be right.

"It’s not a kind of a movie that cries out [for a sequel], it’s not the Beetlejuice trilogy. So it’s something that if the elements are right—because I do love the character and Michael’s amazing as that character, so yeah we’ll see," he told Collider, adding: "But there’s nothing concrete yet."

So there you have it. The desire to make Beetlejuice 2 is there... but it's still a long way from hitting cinema screens. Does that help?