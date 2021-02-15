With cinemas still closed across the country, it can be hard for film fans to work out how to watch some of the latest big releases – but many films are pressing ahead with their previously scheduled release dates in spite of continued lockdown.

One of those films to have recently become available is the new Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, which was given a digital release in the UK in the middle of February.

The off-kilter movie has had some strong reviews from critics and looks set to become something of a cult favourite – read on for everything you need to know about how to watch.

How to watch Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

The film was released digitally in the UK on Friday 12th February 2021 and is available to rent on a number of Video on Demand platforms.

You can rent on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, or Google Play – with the film costing £13.99. Once you make the purchase you’ll have 30 days to start watching with 48 hours given from when you click play.

What is Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar about?

The film follows two lifelong friends – Barb and Star – as they embark on the adventure of a lifetime after deciding to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time ever.

The trip doesn’t quite go according to plan, with the pair soon finding themselves embroiled in a villain’s plot to kill everyone in town – with all sorts of humorous and often bizarre shenanigans occurring along the way.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar cast

The cast is led by Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo who play the title characters and also wrote the script, while supporting roles are played by The Fall star Jamie Dornan, The Mindy Project’s Fortune Feimster, and New Girl star Damon Wayans Jr.

Also appearing are Michael Hitchcock, Kwame Patterson, Reyn Doi, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Vanessa Bayer, Rose Abdoo, Phyllis Smith, Mark Jonathan Davis (aka Richard Cheese) and Karen Maruyama.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar trailer

If you want to get a taste for the madcap antics you’ll be letting yourself in for, you can take a look at the trailer below:

