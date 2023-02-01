The new film will once again star Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, and will come more than three years after the third movie, and more than 28 years after the original.

It may have seemed at one time that Bad Boys 4 would never see the light of day, but it has now been confirmed that the movie is officially on the way.

But what do we know about the new film in the buddy cop action franchise and when are we likely to see it in cinemas?

Read on for everything you need to know about Bad Boys 4.

Is Bad Boys 4 confirmed?

It is. The fourth film in the franchise was originally confirmed back in January 2020, but was reportedly put on hold following the controversy surrounding Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

The film's progress remained unknown from that point, until February 2023, when Smith and Lawrence both posted a video showing Smith travelling to Lawrence's house and confirming that that fourth film was on the way.

The pair joked in the video that they should have called the film Bad Boys 4 Life, but that title had already been used for the third instalment. It is currently unknown what the fourth film will be called.

When will Bad Boys 4 be released?

Bad Boys for Life Columbia Pictures/Sony

It's not yet known when Bad Boys 4 will be released, but as it has yet to start filming, it's likely that the earliest we could see it in cinemas would be late 2024 or early 2025.

We'll keep this page updated as and when any further information becomes available.

Bad Boys 4 cast - Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in the original Bad Boys film. Columbia Pictures/Getty Images

The two stars we definitely know will be back for the new film are Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, who will once again be playing Detective Lieutenant Mike Lowrey and Detective Lieutenant Marcus Burnett.

There could also be returns for Joe Pantoliano as Captain Conrad Howard, Theresa Randle as Theresa Burnett, Bianca Bethune as Megan Burnett, Paola Núñez as Lieutenant Rita Secada and Jacob Scipio as Armando Lowrey, although these have not yet been confirmed.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The sequel will be directed by scrapped film Batgirl's directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who also helmed the third film.

Is there a trailer for Bad Boys 4?

There isn't a trailer available for Bad Boys 4 just yet but you can rewatch the trailer for the third film, Bad Boys for Life, right here.

Check out more of our Film coverage or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.