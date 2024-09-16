Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson's erotic thriller Babygirl confirms release date
The film comes from Bodies Bodies Bodies director Halina Reijn.
Erotic thriller Babygirl has got film fans talking following its recent debut at the Venice International Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival, and now we know exactly when it will be coming to UK cinemas.
It has been confirmed that the film, which has been written and directed by Halina Reijn (Bodies Bodies Bodies), will be released in UK and Irish cinemas by Entertainment Film Distributors on Friday 10th January 2025.
Babygirl stars Nicole Kidman (The Perfect Couple) as a high-powered CEO who puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much younger intern, played by Harris Dickinson (Scrapper).
Also in the cast are Sophie Wilde (Talk to Me) and Antonio Banderas (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish), and it comes from production company A24, which has previously been behind movies including Hereditary, Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Iron Claw.
Writer/director Reijn previously told Vanity Fair of the movie: "I know we accomplished one thing, and that is that we made a really hot movie. I don't know about good, bad – that’s up to everybody – but I’m sure of that."
Meanwhile, Kidman said of working on the film with Reijn: "A lot of the themes in my movies have been explored through the lens of sexuality. I’ve not eliminated that or tried to pretend it isn’t there."
She continued: "It was being able to talk unbelievably honestly and graphically – and that’s woman-to-woman, as though you are sitting on your bed and talking to your sister or your best friend. That’s incredibly safe.
"Halina has a very strong maternal instinct, so she was very protective of all of us. But particularly me."
Radio Times' review of the film said that it is "liable to get people talking, arguing, and flirting", while adding that "Kidman herself offers another brave, bold turn".
