But did Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame copy Teresa’s look? Well, probably not. While the reliquary looks a lot like the solo version of the gauntlet used by Thanos in the movies, the comic-book origins of it are slightly different.

First appearing in 1991 in an ongoing series of the same name, the first Infinity Gauntlet was created when Thanos simply added the stones (then called “the Infinity Gems”) to the armoured glove he was already wearing – part of his overall armour and not an especially important garment in itself.

The cover for the Infinity Gauntlet miniseries (Marvel)

Unlike in the films, the gauntlet itself is only made special by the stones held within it – though in both cases the struggle of the Avengers to take the glove away from Thanos is a key part of the action.

More like this

And yes, obviously 1991 is STILL quite a bit after the 1500s, we’re happy to mark this one as a coincidence – or, at most, a shared sense of style between a deceased 16th century nun and a fictional purple Titan.

Advertisement

Avengers: Endgame is in cinemas now