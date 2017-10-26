The Austin Powers masks have sold out on costume websites and are all out of stock on Amazon and eBay.

Wright is delighted by the craze. "I'm very proud,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I feel like through my career, I have given people some very easy Halloween costumes, like Shaun in Shaun of the Dead.

"I even mentioned to Warner Bros that they may ship a lot of masks at Halloween, and I think that's exactly what's happened."

The race for the masks might also have something to do with this year being the 20th anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.